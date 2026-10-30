Russians attacked an industrial facility in the Poltava region

On the night of October 29–30, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk District of Poltava Oblast. Information regarding the consequences of the enemy strike is currently being verified. No details regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties have been released yet.

“In the Kremenchuk district, the enemy attacked one of the industrial facilities,” the statement reads.

Dyakivnych emphasized that the information is being verified.

This was reported with reference to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

In the Poltava region, a Russian drone attacked the facility’s grounds.

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Russia struck an energy facility in Chernihiv; more than 10,000 customers are without power.

Russia attacked Chernihiv with drones, wounding two children.

The occupiers launched a massive drone attack on the Chernihiv region, injuring eight people.





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