In Poltava, a drone crashed on the grounds of a garage cooperative; two men were injured

On Friday, October 30, a Russian drone was reported to have crashed on the grounds of a garage cooperative in Poltava.

As a result, the garage and a passenger car caught fire.

Two men, aged 71 and 73, were injured. One of them was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The other received medical attention at the scene but refused hospitalization. Relevant emergency services responded to the scene.

Source: Poltava Regional State Administration (Telegram)

A fire broke out at a business in Dnipro following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

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