Russia attacked energy and railway facilities in seven regions

On the night of October 29–30, Russian forces launched strikes against Ukraine’s energy and transportation infrastructure.

Facilities in seven regions and Kyiv were damaged, including 12 residential buildings.

One person was killed in the capital. Four more people were injured in Kyiv, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Volyn Oblast.

The energy sector was the main target of the attack. Power grid facilities in Kyiv Oblast and Dnipro, as well as energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, were hit. Railway facilities were also damaged.

Emergency and repair crews are on the ground, addressing the aftermath of the shelling and restoring power.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi (Telegram)