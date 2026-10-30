Russia attacked energy and railway facilities in seven regions
On the night of October 29–30, Russian forces launched strikes against Ukraine’s energy and transportation infrastructure.
Facilities in seven regions and Kyiv were damaged, including 12 residential buildings.
One person was killed in the capital. Four more people were injured in Kyiv, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, and Volyn Oblast.
The energy sector was the main target of the attack. Power grid facilities in Kyiv Oblast and Dnipro, as well as energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, were hit. Railway facilities were also damaged.
Emergency and repair crews are on the ground, addressing the aftermath of the shelling and restoring power.
Source: Serhiy Koretskyi (Telegram)
On the morning of October 19, 2026, power outages occurred in certain regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure. Water supplies were also cut off in some communities.
As a reminder, following a nighttime ballistic attack by Russia on October 19, the equipment and infrastructure of one of Datagroup’s data centers were completely knocked out.
In Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines were rerouted on October 19 due to the shelling.