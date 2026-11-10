Astarta Agricultural Holding Shut Down Its Soybean Processing Plant Due to a Russian Airstrike

A soybean processing plant sustained damage during a Russian attack on November 8, prompting the company to suspend operations there. This was reported in an exchange announcement by Astarta.

“Following the attack, the plant’s operations were suspended. As of the date of this announcement, no casualties among employees have been reported,” Astarta emphasized.

Once the State Emergency Service completes its inspection, the company will assess the damage and losses, the release states.

As Astarta previously reported, sales of soybean oil in the third quarter of this year rose by 11.8% compared to the third quarter of last year—to 12.57 thousand metric tons—as the price increased by 17.1% to 54.91 thousand UAH, while sales of soybean meal fell by 20.2% to 27,700 metric tons, with the price rising by 32.5% to 20,380 UAH.

“Astarta” is a vertically integrated agro-industrial holding operating in eight regions of Ukraine. It comprises six sugar refineries, agricultural enterprises with a land bank of 220,000 hectares, dairy farms with 22,000 head of cattle, an oil extraction plant in Hlobine (Poltava Oblast), seven grain elevators, and a biogas complex.

In the first half of 2026, the Astarta agricultural holding reported a net loss of EUR14.07 million, compared to a net profit of EUR42.27 million for the same period last year. Consolidated revenue for the first half of this year decreased by only 0.1%—to EUR226.47 million, with export sales accounting for 62% compared to 61% in the first half of last year.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Pervomaiskyi District in the Mykolaiv region with Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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