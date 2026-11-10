Russia shelled the Sumy region; one person was killed and others were wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in four districts of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and eight others were wounded or injured. In the Sumy community, three cars and an apartment building were damaged.

Specifically, in the Mykolaiv community, a 38-year-old man was killed by a Russian drone strike.

In the Sumy community, six people were injured in an attack by an enemy drone: men aged 36, 46, 41, 36, and 31, as well as a 60-year-old woman. In addition, three cars and an apartment building were damaged.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 54-year-old man sustained injuries and trauma as a result of a Russian UAV strike.

A 15-year-old girl who was injured on November 5 when a Russian drone struck the Hlukhiv community also sought medical attention.

Police investigative and operational teams, bomb disposal experts, and other specialized services worked at the sites of the enemy strikes. Law enforcement officers documented the aftermath of the shelling, searched the areas for explosive devices, and collected evidence of war crimes.

Investigators have opened criminal cases under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—war crimes—for all incidents.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad Region. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv Region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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