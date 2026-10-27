Russians attacked the stadium of a high school in Dnipro; there were no casualties

Russian troops attacked the grounds of one of the high schools in Dnipro. The school’s stadium was hit. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the attack.

“Due to the Russian attack on Dnipro, the stadium of one of the city’s high schools was damaged. Windows in the school building were shattered,” the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Hanzha.

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