In the Huliaipole sector, Russian occupiers are using fog to conceal their movements and maneuver using vehicles and motorcycles.

According to military officials, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps, the invaders are attempting to exploit the inclement fall weather to improve their tactical position.

“Since early November, the occupiers have repeatedly carried out maneuvers using vehicles under the cover of fog to advance deep into Ukrainian defensive lines. Ukrainian soldiers are neutralizing such enemy movements using the forces and resources at their disposal. In total, since the beginning of November, the Defense Forces have destroyed and damaged nearly 1,000 units of enemy equipment. This includes vehicles, motorcycles, ATVs, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and armored vehicles,” the corps noted.

It is reported that, especially in inclement weather, the Russians are more actively employing infiltration tactics using individual infantrymen to reduce the likelihood of detection.

At the same time, the invaders are attempting to exert comprehensive pressure on Ukrainian defenses and create conditions for an advance toward Zaporizhzhia. Having failed to achieve their desired results on the battlefield, they are intensifying strikes on logistics routes and rear infrastructure. In particular, they are striking Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, missiles, and attack drones. Such attacks have not only a military component but also an informational and psychological one.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, Video: Russians have intensified their offensive in the Huliaipole sector and are exploiting inclement weather.

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