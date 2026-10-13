The Russians struck a supermarket in Kharkiv with a drone

Russian forces launched drone strikes on Kharkiv, causing destruction and injuring civilians.

According to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, and Mayor Igor Terekhov, a drone struck the roof of a supermarket in the Shevchenkivskyi district, injuring two people as a result of the attack. In addition, a child was injured during an enemy strike on the Novobavarskyi district of the city; medical personnel are providing the necessary care. Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes, and the circumstances of the attacks are being investigated.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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