Russians struck the center of Chernihiv; two people were killed

On October 29, Russian troops launched an attack on the central part of Chernihiv. At least two civilians were killed as a result of the attack.

At around 11:56 a.m., reports emerged of an enemy UAV arriving in the city. At that time, one casualty had been reported.

“The information is being verified,” Bryzhynsky wrote.

Within a few minutes, reports emerged of the first victims of the enemy attack.

“Preliminary reports indicate that two people were killed and two others were injured,” the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

According to him, a fire also broke out in some stores.

All other consequences of the Russian strike are currently being assessed.

This was stated by the head of the local regional administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, according to a report citing his post on Telegram.

Russian troops struck Chernihiv, injuring two people.

In addition, Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

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