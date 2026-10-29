On the night of October 29 and the day before, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck three infrastructure sites used by Russian attack drones near Navli in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

According to the General Staff, the targets included a storage facility for “Geran” drones, a drone launch site, and a fuel and lubricants depot. The destruction of these facilities is expected to reduce the Russian army’s ability to use various types of attack drones to strike Ukraine and its civilian infrastructure.

In addition, in the Bryansk region, the Ukrainian military struck two radar stations in the areas of Starodub and the village of Medvedove, as well as drone control centers near Savlukovo and Vitovka. According to the General Staff, the destruction of the radar stations creates gaps in the enemy’s radar surveillance system.

In the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces also struck a command and observation post of the Russian occupiers in the Novogrodivka area.

The General Staff emphasized that the Ukrainian military will continue to strike enemy targets within the framework of the right to self-defense provided for in Article 51 of the UN Charter until the complete cessation of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces struck Russian radar stations and command posts.

Over the past day, on October 24, there were 193 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army on the front lines. The Russians actively used aircraft, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones, and also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fighting continued on most fronts, particularly in the Pokrovsk, Kostyantynivka, and Huliaipole sectors.

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