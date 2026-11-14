Russians launched a missile at Pavlohrad; there are casualties

On the afternoon of November 14, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The strike damaged residential infrastructure, and three people were injured.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council (DOR), reported this on Telegram.

“Russia launched a missile strike on Pavlohrad. Three people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy,” the message reads.

The head of the DOR added that the attack damaged apartment buildings, a school, and a kindergarten.

As a reminder, following Russia’s morning and afternoon attacks on Kyiv on November 14, drone debris was found in at least two districts of the capital.

On the night of November 14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones, 61 of which were jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.

On November 13, Russian invaders struck a gas station in the Chernihiv region.

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