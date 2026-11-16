A Russian attack destroyed part of the production facilities at Korolivskyi Smak

On November 16, Russian occupiers launched an attack on the “Korolivskyi Smak” plant—a Ukrainian producer of oils and fats.

The attack caused a massive fire that destroyed and damaged production equipment.

The company also lost significant quantities of finished products.

Due to the severe damage, the company was forced to halt production. Employees are currently working to clean up the aftermath of the strike, according to the company’s public relations director, Hennadiy Tertychnyi.

Source: Hennadiy Tertychnyi

On November 16, Russian occupiers struck Dnipro. According to local media reports, the “Oleina” plant, which produces sunflower oil, may have been hit. Video footage from the scene shows heavy smoke and a fire.

In the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed. The spill contaminated more than 3,500 square meters of land, but no direct flow of oil into the Chornyi Tashlyk River has been reported so far.

As a result of the Russian attack in the Odesa region, a terminal operated by Kernel, which handles the transshipment of sunflower oil, was damaged. The strike destroyed approximately 25,000 metric tons of finished products.

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