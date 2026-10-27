Russian shelling has left consumers in seven regions of Ukraine without power

As of the morning of October 27, Russian shelling had left consumers without electricity in seven regions of Ukraine. At the same time, hourly power outages of up to 2.5 shifts are in effect throughout the country.

"As a result of enemy shelling, as of this morning there are new power outages in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions. Where security conditions currently permit, emergency repair work has already begun," the statement reads.

Due to the consequences of Russian attacks, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power outages of up to 2.5 cycles are being enforced in all regions until the end of the day.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, electricity consumption was 1.36% lower than the previous day’s level. This is due to the implementation of power outages.

Ukrenergo urges the public to limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo" on Facebook.

As a reminder, power outages were reported in six regions of Ukraine due to Russian shelling.

As a reminder, Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, resulting in power outages.

Part of the Sumy region was also left without power due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

On October 25, three districts of Kyiv lost power due to an accident.

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