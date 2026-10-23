Russian ships turn off their identification systems after passing through the Bosphorus, says Pletenchuk

After passing through the Bosphorus Strait, Russian vessels typically turn off their AIS automatic identification systems to conceal their location. In addition, they may change their route or final destination.

“In most cases, vessels traveling from the Bosphorus to Russian ports typically turn off their AIS systems in an attempt to conceal their location. They may also change their route or final destination after passing through the Bosphorus,” said Pletenchuk.

According to the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Russian vessels also periodically use electronic warfare (EW) systems. This leads to the distortion of GPS coordinates and creates additional risks for navigation.

Dmytro Pletenchuk emphasized that the distortion of GPS coordinates is dangerous for maritime navigation, as it can make it difficult to determine the actual location of vessels.

Consequently, the deactivation of AIS, route changes, and the effects of EW measures make it difficult to track Russian vessels and can create dangerous conditions for navigation at sea.

This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, during a television appearance.

As a reminder, in the first half of October, at least eight merchant ships were attacked by drones near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria—both of which are NATO members.

In Brussels, Belgium, NATO decided to strengthen its presence in the Black Sea with additional patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones.

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