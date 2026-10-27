Russian troops attacked an educational institution in the Chernihiv region with FPV drones

In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces launched an attack using FPV drones along a fiber-optic cable against an educational facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“Today, October 27, at approximately 9:45 a.m., enemy shelling using FPV drones targeting fiber-optic cables was recorded in the village of Chaikine. As a result of the attack, a strike hit the territory of the Chaikine Educational Complex,” he wrote.

It is noted that further details regarding the casualties are being clarified.

Source: Oleksandr Seliverstov

As a reminder, a Russian attack in the Khmelnytskyi region critically damaged electrical equipment.

In the Kharkiv region, three people were killed and eight others wounded as a result of Russian strikes.

Russia also launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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