Russian energy companies, water utilities, and airports stepped up their purchases of anti-drone measures in late 2026. According to an investigation by Novaya Gazeta. Europe, the largest sums are being allocated to anti-drone protection for energy and utility infrastructure.

Journalists analyzed procurement data from Russian companies and found that they are purchasing a variety of anti-drone measures—ranging from specialized rifles and wire mesh nets to electronic warfare (EW) systems.

The state-owned company “Rosseti,” which is responsible for operating Russia’s power grids, spent the most. Including its affiliated organizations, its spending on anti-drone measures exceeded 3 billion rubles.

In second place was “Mosvodokanal,” with purchases totaling 1.7 billion rubles. The company provides water supply and wastewater services in Moscow and the Moscow Region, and also generates its own electricity at nine small hydroelectric power plants.

Third place went to the energy group “Inter RAO,” which spent 1.3 billion rubles on countering drones. It owns large state-owned regional power plants (DRES) in various regions of Russia—from the central part of the country to Transbaikalia.

Other energy companies are also purchasing protective equipment. In particular, “TGK-2,” a subsidiary of “Gazprom,” allocated approximately 400 million rubles for these purposes. It owns 12 combined heat and power plants and 30 boiler houses in five regions of the Central and Northwestern Federal Districts.

Lukoil-Ekoenergo, formerly known as TGK-8, spent another 350 million rubles on countering drones. It owns five hydroelectric power plants in southern Russia.

Companies from other sectors, including civil aviation, have also joined the efforts to prepare for air attacks. Journalists identified Sheremetyevo Airport and the state air traffic control corporation as major purchasers of specialized equipment.

Measures to counter drones are also being procured far from the border with Ukraine. For example, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Airport spent about 300 million rubles on these needs.

Russia Is Strengthening the Protection of Its Energy Infrastructure

In 2025–2026, Ukrainian forces repeatedly struck Russian power generation and distribution facilities—from occupied Crimea to the Ryazan Region. In some cases, this led to disruptions in heat and electricity supply for local residents.

In September, Ukrainian officials threatened more extensive strikes against Russian energy facilities in the event of similar attacks on Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly proposed that Russia agree to an energy ceasefire. According to the source, the Russian side has rejected this proposal every time.

As a reminder, Ukrainian forces have attacked about 30 oil refineries in the aggressor state, the Russian Federation.

Trump’s son-in-law again asked Zelenskyy to stop striking Russian oil refineries.

Zelenskyy is willing to refrain from striking Russian oil refineries in exchange for an expansion of Starlink.

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