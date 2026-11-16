A Russian drone damaged the CANPACK plant near Kyiv

On November 15, a Russian drone attack damaged the CANPACK Ukraine production facility in Vyshhorod—a Ukrainian subsidiary of the American CANPACK Group that manufactures aluminum beverage cans.

A fire broke out on the factory grounds after the strike, damaging production facilities. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. All employees were evacuated to shelters in a timely manner; there were no casualties.

The company is currently assessing the damage and preparing to resume operations as soon as it is possible and safe to do so.

The plant in Vyshhorod has been operating since 2003 and has the capacity to produce over 1.1 billion aluminum cans annually.

Source: CANPACK Ukraine

On November 16, Russian occupiers struck Dnipro. According to local media reports, the “Oleina” plant, which produces sunflower oil, may have been hit. Video footage from the scene shows heavy smoke and a fire.

In the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed. The spill contaminated more than 3,500 square meters of land, but no direct flow of oil into the Chornyi Tashlyk River has been recorded so far.

As a result of the Russian attack in the Odesa region, a terminal operated by Kernel, which handles the transshipment of sunflower oil, was damaged. The strike destroyed approximately 25,000 metric tons of finished products.

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