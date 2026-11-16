A Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv

In the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck an apartment building at the second-floor level.

The strike damaged more than 30 windows and about 10 cars.

Source: Ihor Terekhov

In the Kharkiv region, 14 people, including children, were injured in the past 24 hours due to Russian attacks.

In the Kharkiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that broke out as a result of evening and nighttime attacks by Russian drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On November 12, Russian forces launched two S-8000 (“Banderole”) missiles at the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region. A strike was recorded on a civilian enterprise located near a residential area.

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