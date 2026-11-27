On the morning of November 27, Russian forces launched an attack using an FPV drone on a gas station in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Three people were injured in the attack, including a 72-year-old gas station employee.

According to the investigation, the strike occurred around 7:45 a.m. The Russian military used an FPV drone controlled via a fiber-optic communication channel.

Three people required medical attention: a 72-year-old gas station attendant, a 36-year-old man, and a 52-year-old woman.

All of the victims suffered acute stress reactions.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

In Dnipro, a National Guard soldier was involved in a fatal accident: the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation.

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