Since the beginning of the year, the defense forces have shot down more than 400,000 Russian drones

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down 408,000 Russian drones since the beginning of 2026.

All strikes were recorded on video by the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster.

In just under ten months of 2026, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed:

nearly 248,000 “wing-type” UAVs ;

nearly 125,000 copter-type drones ;

over 35,000 “Shahed”-type drones.

Every Russian drone destroyed potentially helps save the lives of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians.

Confirmation of Russian UAV takedowns is carried out using the DELTA system, which serves as the digital core for managing the modern battlefield. This system is one of the technological solutions helping Ukraine gain an advantage over the enemy.

The verification mechanism makes it possible to track the circumstances of each enemy drone takedown, analyze the results of combat operations, and scale up effective solutions more quickly.

It was previously reported that in September, the Ukrainian military recorded 1.8 million mission results in Mission Control—one of the DELTA modules. It allows for recording the results of completed tasks, analyzing them, and using the data obtained for further planning of combat operations.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

On October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of the Russian army. The strikes targeted a command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets hit were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

Starting in the evening of September 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on key military facilities of the Russian occupiers. Among the targets hit were a drone depot, a command and observation post, and enemy support facilities, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators from the 413th SBS “Raid” Regiment struck a Russian BM-27 “Uragan” multiple-launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The strike was carried out by Ukrainian drone operators.

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