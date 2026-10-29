An unusual situation is unfolding in Kherson during the ceasefire

During the ceasefire in Kherson, more people have taken to the streets, and some residents are returning home to check on their homes and retrieve their belongings. At the same time, evacuations from dangerous areas are continuing, and preparations for the heating season are proceeding as usual.

Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, spoke about this on the “Yedyny Novyny” news program, describing the situation as unusual.

According to him, no shelling or drone attacks were recorded in the city over the past 24 hours. The city remains quiet, although reconnaissance drones have been spotted in some areas.

“This is such an unusual situation for the city of Kherson, since it is shelled daily by the enemy with all types of weapons—artillery, KABs, MLRS, and constant drone attacks. Let’s just say, these are very mixed feelings right now,” Shanko noted.

The head of the city’s military administration said that during lulls in the fighting, more people have been out on the streets. Some of them came to visit their homes, check on their condition, or retrieve personal belongings.

“For the first time in a long while, people were able to feel free and go out onto the streets, just to breathe some fresh air and take a walk, as far as possible, without any threats,” Shanko said.

He noted that previously, it had been dangerous to move around the city due to constant drone attacks. Russian forces attacked civilians walking down the streets or riding public transportation. In particular, on October 25, a Russian drone struck a public bus: five people were injured, and one person was killed.

At the same time, the lull does not eliminate the need to leave dangerous areas. According to Shanko, evacuation efforts are ongoing. Currently, they are evacuating people who had submitted requests earlier but could not be evacuated due to the security situation.

In particular, they managed to evacuate a man with limited mobility from the coastal zone. Previously, aid had been delivered to him via drone in coordination with the 34th “Borysfen” Marine Brigade.

In October alone, approximately 500 people were evacuated from the mandatory evacuation zone. This work continues in coordination with volunteers, the police, and other services.

Shanko also urged residents to exercise the utmost caution, especially in the so-called “red zones,” where people are returning to check on their homes. These areas remain dangerous due to landmines and other explosive devices. If any suspicious objects are found, do not approach them—report them to the police or the State Emergency Service.

Despite the cessation of shelling, Kherson’s preparations for the heating season are proceeding as usual. Shanko emphasized that critical infrastructure and social facilities remain targets of Russian attacks, so risks to the city persist.

“Utility workers are doing everything in their power to ensure the city continues to function and that all available services are accessible to our citizens,” he noted.

According to the head of the city’s military administration, approximately 62,000–65,000 people currently live in Kherson itself. When all settlements in the community are taken into account, the number of residents exceeds 75,000.

As a reminder, no shelling was reported in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Kherson, amid the ceasefire, an uptick in activity was observed in one of the city’s districts.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

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