A delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which humanitarian aid is scheduled to be delivered to Oleshky tomorrow.

To ensure transparency during this next phase of the humanitarian mission, media representatives from the three countries are also present on site.

Source: Davyd Arakhamia

Lubinec called for information to be provided about residents of occupied Oleshky for the humanitarian mission.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

Read us on