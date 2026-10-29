In Russia, more than 400 flights were canceled or delayed due to a massive drone attack

On October 29, more than 400 flights were delayed or canceled at airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Ufa amid a large-scale drone attack on Russian regions.

According to Baza’s estimates, 149 flights were delayed and five more were canceled at Sheremetyevo; 137 flights were delayed at Vnukovo; and 42 flights were delayed at Domodedovo, one of which was canceled. At Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, six flights were canceled and 57 were delayed. The airport also received 16 planes that were diverted to an alternate airport.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defense forces allegedly intercepted 1,214 drones over 18 regions of the country and Moscow during the night and morning. Bloomberg notes that this is the largest number of drones the Russian authorities have reported intercepting in a single night since the start of the full-scale war.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that from the evening of October 28 to the morning of October 29, 613 drones were flying toward the capital and the surrounding region, of which 231 were allegedly shot down as they approached the city.

On the night of October 28, explosions and fires were reported in several regions of Russia. In particular, authorities in the Tula region reported an attack on the Azot chemical plant, where a fire broke out. Moscow’s airports imposed operational restrictions.

As a reminder, drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in Russia’s Tula region.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Lipetsk, and a fire near the airfield has been reported.

During the Forum of Gas-Exporting Countries (FGEC) in Moscow on October 27, attended by Putin, the aggressor country’s air defense forces shot down at least 16 drones over the Russian capital.

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