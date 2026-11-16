An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine

Due to the threat of an air attack on the morning of November 16, citizens are urged to proceed immediately to the nearest shelters.

As of 6:45 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a drone threat.

A yellow alert level was declared in the capital.

Prior to this, intelligence sources had warned that Russia was preparing new massive strikes.

Earlier, Zelenskyy spoke about Russia’s tactic of precision strikes against the energy infrastructure of specific regions. Russia is employing a tactic of concentrated attacks, targeting specific regions of Ukraine and striking their energy infrastructure over the course of several days.

On November 15, Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity.

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