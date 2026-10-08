Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles that failed to detonate were neutralized in Kyiv

Explosive ordnance disposal experts from the Kyiv police defused two unexploded ballistic missiles that Russian troops had used to attack Kyiv the day before. The dangerous munitions fell near residential buildings in various districts of the capital.

According to the Kyiv police, both warheads of the “Iskander-M” missiles landed near residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv.

Each warhead weighed about half a metric ton, posing a serious danger to residents and law enforcement officers.

“Both warheads of the ‘Iskander-M’ missile, weighing about half a metric ton each, fell near residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Police officers neutralized the dangerous components of the warheads and prepared them for safe transport,” the statement said.

Afterward, using specialized equipment and in cooperation with bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the missile fragments were transported to a temporary detonation site.

There, they are to be destroyed under safe conditions.

Law enforcement officials once again reminded citizens of the need to follow safety rules if they discover rocket debris, drones, or other suspicious objects.

Do not approach or touch such objects. If you discover potentially dangerous debris, move to a safe distance and report the find to the appropriate authorities.

To do so, call 101 or 102.

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Experts emphasize that even rocket or drone debris can remain dangerous, so moving it or attempting to dispose of it on your own is strictly prohibited.

This information was provided by the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

As a reminder, Russia struck a passenger bus in Kramatorsk, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

On the morning of October 8, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with strike drones. The attack damaged one civilian facility.

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 8, one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

As a reminder, as of the morning of October 8, two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on a 12-story building in the Desnianskyi district. Four more residents were injured, including two children.

On the morning of October 7, Russia launched a massive strike on the Poltava region using cruise missiles and attack drones. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, as well as in Oleksandriya in the Kirovohrad region.

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