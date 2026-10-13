Explosions were heard in Lviv: air defense systems are active

In Lviv on October 13, at approximately 3:26 p.m., explosions were heard during an air raid alert. The Ukrainian military had warned of a jet-powered drone flying over the city.

Prior to this, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported the approach of a Russian drone and urged residents to seek shelter.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, confirmed that the air defense system was operational and urged people not to post photos or videos of it in action.

There were also reports of possible power outages in Sykhiv and the Novy Lviv area. The report does not specify the consequences of the attack.

Source: Lviv Regional State Administration

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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