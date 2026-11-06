A new transit center for evacuees from the Kherson region will open in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, officials plan to open an additional transit center within the next two weeks for people being evacuated from the Kherson region. The expansion of the network of such facilities is part of preparations for the challenging fall and winter season and the need to ensure safe living conditions for displaced persons.

Minister Vitaliy Bezgin emphasized that, given the difficult winter ahead for Ukraine, it is important to increase the number of transit centers for evacuees.

According to the minister, organizing evacuations from the southern regions presents certain challenges. In particular, residents of the Kherson region often refuse to leave their usual place of residence and relocate to other regions.

The minister explained that some citizens agree to relocate only within the Kherson community or to neighboring regions. “Of course, the situation is not simple. If we take the south, for example, there are specific challenges there: citizens, in principle, do not want to leave—if not beyond the Kherson community, then at least beyond the borders of the Kherson or Mykolaiv regions,” Bezgin noted.

That is why one of the government’s priorities has been to expand the network of transit centers that will provide temporary shelter for people after evacuation.

Such infrastructure takes on particular importance as winter approaches, when security threats are compounded by the risk of disruptions to electricity and heating.

According to the minister, the new transit centers are planned to be used not only to receive evacuated citizens but also as additional facilities to support the population during emergencies.

“During the fall and winter, given how harsh the winter ahead of us is expected to be, our task is to increase the number of transit centers for evacuation. Obviously, they will also be used as ‘resilience hubs’ or strongholds, so they will be equipped with shelters, generators, and similar amenities. For people from active combat zones, this could be an option for a safer and more comfortable stay during the winter. “So we are increasing the number of such centers: for example, within two weeks, specifically for the evacuation from the Kherson region, we plan to open an additional center in Mykolaiv,” Bezgin said.

At the same time, expanding transit infrastructure is just one element of the government’s policy to support internally displaced persons. The minister also highlights the need to improve support services for people after evacuation.

According to him, the current system does not yet provide comprehensive support for displaced persons at all stages of their relocation. In particular, upon arrival at a transit center, a person needs assistance with finding housing, securing employment, and settling into a new community.

Vitaliy Bezgin, Minister for Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons, spoke about this in an interview with “Glavkom.”

The evacuation from Oleshky will take place in three stages — Lubinets.

In the Kherson region, 132 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone.

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