Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A man was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The strike also caused cars in a city parking lot to catch fire.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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