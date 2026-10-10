A Russian strike damaged the infrastructure of the TENET provider in Odesa

As a result of the Russian attack in Odesa, the technical infrastructure of the internet service provider TENET has been damaged. Because of this, some subscribers may experience problems accessing the internet and certain services.

According to the provider, the strike damaged the facility’s power generation equipment and cooling systems. As a result, the ability of the technical facility to continue operating is currently in question.

The company’s specialists are working to minimize the impact of the attack and reroute network traffic. They promise to provide further updates as the situation develops.

Source: TENET

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian troops attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

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