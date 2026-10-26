A delegation from the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, led by Commander Major General Ihor Plakhuta, held a working meeting with representatives of more than 20 countries and organizations that are members of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés (KAMA).

The foreign diplomats visited the 150th Training Center of the Territorial Defense Forces, where they learned about the system for training Ukrainian servicemen to conduct combat operations in the context of a full-scale war. In particular, they were shown how Ukrainian soldiers are trained to counter enemy drones.

A key topic of the meeting was the integration of modern combat experience into the training process. Participants discussed the development of training infrastructure, the improvement of training methods for service members, and the professional development of the instructor corps.

Special attention was paid to adapting soldier training to changes on the battlefield. In particular, the discussion focused on the need to constantly update training programs in line with new threats and technologies used during combat operations.

Countering enemy unmanned systems remains one of the priority areas in the training of Troops of the Operational-Tactical Command. Ukrainian soldiers are taught the relevant practical skills necessary to carry out combat missions in an environment where drones are widely used.

Separately, foreign military attachés were given a demonstration of the school for pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground-based robotic systems, which operates at the 150th Training Center.

It is noted that this was not the first visit by representatives of foreign states to the Territorial Defense Forces’ training center. This allowed them to directly assess the changes that have taken place in the military training system.

Major General Ihor Plakhuta, Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, emphasized that the most important indicator of the training center’s effectiveness remains the feedback from the service members who have undergone training there.

“The most important assessment of the work of the 150th Training Center is the feedback from service members who have completed basic military training and specialized courses here. Currently, not only Territorial Defense Forces soldiers are training here, but also representatives of the Army, the Marine Corps, and the Unmanned Systems Forces,” Major General Ihor Plakhuta told the diplomats.

In addition, according to the results of a large-scale survey of service members conducted via the “Army+” app, the 150th Training Center of the Territorial Defense Forces ranked third in the nationwide rating of training centers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Territorial Defense Forces emphasize that effective training of service members involves not only the acquisition of theoretical knowledge and practical skills, but also the ability to act confidently and in a coordinated manner amid constant changes on the battlefield.

This was reported with reference to the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, representatives from all 32 NATO countries visited Ukraine and familiarized themselves with the experience of the Ukrainian military.

Twenty thousand foreigners have joined the defense forces.

NATO is preparing a plan for victory in the event of a Russian attack — Bloomberg

NATO has launched Article 5 command exercises involving 32 countries — ERR News.

Read us on