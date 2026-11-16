Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe held talks on ending the war – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian negotiating team held talks with representatives of the United States and European countries regarding ending the war. U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joined the talks.

“Today, there was another meeting between the negotiating teams—Ukrainian, American, and European—at the leadership level. Diplomatic efforts are actively underway, and we hope they will not be in vain,” the head of state noted.

The president emphasized that Ukraine’s team is “working as constructively as possible” and added that the country needs “a dignified end to the war and guaranteed security.”

Zelenskyy said that negotiators from the U.S. president’s office also participated in the conversation.

In addition, for the first time, Europe was represented in full by those who will represent it in negotiations with Russia.

“These are France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, representatives of the EU—that is, the European Commission and the European Council—and a representative of NATO. The conversation was not easy, but we have achieved a result: we will meet in Berlin within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and work out specific joint steps in the negotiation process,” the president said.

This was reported with reference to a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Peace talks must include concessions from Russia—Kaja Kallas.

When the guns fell silent but the treaty was late: Top 7 wars where a ceasefire preceded peace

Read us on