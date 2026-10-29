A Ukrainian delegation led by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, has set out for the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” faction.

The delegation will monitor the progress of the humanitarian operation in the city.

“A Ukrainian delegation led by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets left today for Oleshky,” he said.

The politician explained that the Ukrainian team will monitor the situation and “report on the progress of the operation as soon as communication is established.”

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s advisor revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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