Ukrainian drones attacked Yandex's second data center within 24 hours

On the night of October 9, drones attacked the data center of the Russian company Yandex in Kaluga. As a result of the attack, several modules at the facility were completely knocked out, and some services may experience disruptions.

“Several data center modules have been completely knocked out of service. Because of this, some services may experience disruptions. The full extent of the damage is currently being assessed,” Yandex stated.

The company also clarified that no one was injured as a result of the attack, and the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Yandex’s data center is located in the Grabtsovo Industrial Park in Kaluga. It is the company’s largest data center, covering an area of 130,000 square meters and supporting its internal services.

Due to damage to several modules, some of Yandex’s services may experience interruptions. The full extent of the damage is still being determined.

This is the second Yandex data center to come under attack by Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours.

The day before, on October 8, drones attacked a company facility in the city of Sasovo in Russia’s Ryazan Region. A fire broke out there following the attack, and the data center’s operations were completely shut down.

Subsequently, Yandex was unable to confirm whether the damaged equipment could be repaired.

According to available information, the data center in Sasovo housed two of Yandex’s three supercomputers, which the company uses to train its YandexGPT artificial intelligence model.

This was reported by the company’s press office.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a Yandex data center in the Ryazan region of Russia following a drone attack.

A large-scale outage was recorded in the Russian segment of the internet on October 8 at around 4:00 p.m. Problems arose with banks, online services, mobile operators, e-commerce sites, and other platforms.

New images from Planet Labs show the aftermath of the strike on the Yandex data center in the city of Sasovo in Russia’s Ryazan Region. The images reveal damage and signs of fire on the building’s roof.

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