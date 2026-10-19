One person was killed as a result of Russian shelling of the Irpin community

As a result of the Russian shelling on the morning of October 19 in the Irpin community of Kyiv Oblast, one person was killed and others were injured. Fires broke out in residential areas and at a business following the attack.

This was reported by Anzhela Makeyeva, acting mayor of Irpin.

A woman was killed by a direct hit on a residential area, according to First Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Pashchynskyi.

“A direct hit was recorded in a residential area within the Irpin community. A fire also broke out at one of the community’s businesses, which is currently being extinguished by the relevant services,” said Pashchynsky.

Six people were injured in the city, including three children. Three more people are missing. Search efforts are currently underway, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Irpin City Council.

It is noted that a thick column of smoke has formed due to the fire. Residents are asked to close their windows and doors, limit their time outdoors, and avoid approaching the site of the fire.

Once cleanup operations are complete at the sites where debris fell, the assessment and documentation of property damage will begin. Classes at the community’s educational institutions will be held online.

Sources: Anzhela Makeyeva, Oleksandr Pashchynskyi

We would like to add that in Kyiv, the routes of four trolleybus lines have been changed due to the shelling.

Once again, the U.S. failed to warn Ukraine about the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there are casualties.

Read us on