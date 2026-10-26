Soldiers from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade evacuated eight civilians from Lyman in the Donetsk region. While rescuing the civilians, one of the soldiers shielded them with his own body from a Russian drone strike.

The two-day evacuation from Lyman took place amid constant attacks by Russian drones

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Third Army Corps carried out an extremely difficult two-day operation to evacuate eight civilians from under enemy fire in Lyman.



During an attack by an enemy FPV drone, one of the soldiers shielded

the civilians from the explosion with his own body.

The operation began after soldiers from the 7th Company of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion successfully completed their primary combat mission.

Upon learning that civilians were trapped, the soldiers organized a rescue mission that lasted two days and took place amid constant Russian ambushes and relentless attacks by enemy drones.

On the ground, a combined strike and search team was deployed, consisting of Ukrainian defenders as well as French and American legionnaires with the call signs Flash, Cowboy, Spad, Chandra, and Fanta.

From the air, their actions were coordinated by aerial reconnaissance, which mapped

out safe routes and warned of enemy ambushes.

Logistics and the extremely difficult crossing in MaxxPro armored vehicles were provided by a mortar battery and an NRK unit.

During an attack by an FPV drone, a soldier shielded the civilians with his own body

In the final stage of the evacuation, a Russian FPV drone detected and attacked the group.

One of the soldiers took the hit, shielding the civilians with his body. The hero was seriously wounded but saved the civilians’ lives. Thanks to the swift actions of the reconnaissance platoon, the wounded soldier was evacuated in time and received medical care.

This was reported by the press service of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade.



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