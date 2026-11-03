Video: Drones flew 700 km and attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries

On the night of November 2, drones struck the “Slavnafta-YANOS” oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia. A fire broke out in the industrial zone following the attack.

Reports of the attack emerged on the night of November 3. According to Exilenova+, the drones targeted the Yaroslavl oil refinery. A fire broke out in the industrial zone following the strike.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-0206.mp4

At the time this article was prepared, there was no official information regarding the extent of the damage to the facility or a possible shutdown of its operations. It was also not reported which specific production facilities may have been affected.

“Slavnafta-YANOS” (Yaroslavnaftorgsintez) is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries. The plant began operations in 1961 and ranks among the country’s top five oil refineries in terms of crude oil processing volume.

The facility is located more than 700 km from the Ukrainian border and approximately 250 km northeast of Moscow. Its production site covers 809.1 hectares.

Sources: Supernova+, Exilenova+

Prior to this, drones attacked Lukoil’s Russian oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

In Ufa, a fire broke out at the Bashneft-Novoyl refinery following a drone attack.

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Russian city of Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara region.

Read us on