Two 15-year-old girls were killed in a Russian strike on Chernihiv.

After the tragedy, footage spread online showing a father mourning his deceased daughter.

Rescuers had to pull the man away from his child’s body and provide him with medical assistance. Video from the scene of the tragedy shows the anguish of family members who lost loved ones in the Russian attack.

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In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops launched an attack using FPV drones along fiber-optic cables against an educational facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

On Wednesday, October 28, Russian troops attacked the “Step for Animals” animal shelter in Chernihiv. One dog was killed in the strike. The Russians used a “Banderole”-type jet-powered drone to carry out the attack on the city.

On the afternoon of October 23, Russian troops attacked a business in Chernihiv with drones. People were trapped under the rubble as a result of the strike.

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