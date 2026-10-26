On the evening of October 26, Russian troops launched strikes on the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were killed and four others were wounded, with injuries ranging in severity.

The shelling damaged apartment buildings and private homes, as well as civilian vehicles. In addition, a large fire broke out at one of the locations after a direct hit. Emergency and rescue services are on the scene.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

On October 26, Russian occupation forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region using a drone. As a result of the enemy shelling, one person was killed, and the number of wounded rose to seven.

On the morning of October 26, Russian occupation forces launched four strikes on the village of Yasnogorka in the Kramatorsk community of Donetsk Oblast.

On October 26, Russian forces struck a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia again. The attack caused a fire at the facility.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 25, one civilian was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Ten more people were wounded.

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