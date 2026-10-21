Talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff took place in St. Petersburg and lasted nearly three hours. During the meeting, the American envoy briefed the Russian side on the results of previous consultations held in Oslo.

Following the talks, the Russians declared their readiness to resume the trilateral negotiation process in “the first ten days of November.” The main topic of the upcoming discussions is stated to be the creation of a security framework for Ukraine and Russia after the war ends.

After the meeting, Steve Witkoff addressed Putin with the following statement: “You talk so much about how my president, President Trump, is a humanist. You, too, are a humanist, sir, and I salute you, express my respect for you, and thank you once again.”

Source: Russian media.

The meeting between U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

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