Two people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the morning of October 15, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Two people were killed as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

“A private home was destroyed in the Novooleksandrivka community. Two people were killed,” Ganza said.

Additionally, according to authorities, several private homes caught fire in Pavlohrad. Rescue workers are on the scene, and details about the victims are being verified.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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