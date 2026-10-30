Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have eliminated another 1,590 invaders, according to the General Staff

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026—amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated another 1,590 Russian invaders.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of October 30, Russian forces had also lost:

tanks — 12,450 units (+1 over the past day);

armored combat vehicles — 25,617 (+3);

artillery systems — 51,720 (+21);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,246 (+1);

air defense systems — 1,728 (+1);

aircraft — 452 (+2);

helicopters — 356;

ground-based robotic systems — 3,039 (+3);

operational-tactical UAVs — 588,998 (+1,589);

cruise missiles — 5,140;

ships and boats — 35;

submarines — 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 168,274 (+264);

specialized equipment — 4,860.

Data on Russian military losses is being updated.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

As a reminder, on October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of the Russian army. The strikes targeted a command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets hit were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

Starting in the evening of September 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against key military facilities of the Russian occupiers. Among the targets hit were a drone depot, a command and observation post, and enemy support facilities, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators from the 413th SBS “Raid” Regiment struck a Russian BM-27 “Uragan” multiple-launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The strike was carried out by Ukrainian drone operators.

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