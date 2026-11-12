Zelenskyy outlined the issues Russia refused to discuss in Abu Dhabi

During the talks in Abu Dhabi that took place the day before, the Russian side stated that it did not have the authority to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or the cessation of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Instead, Russia intends to continue striking Ukrainian territory.

"Unfortunately, yesterday the Russians stated that they do not have permission to discuss measures that could alleviate the horrors of this war, and this happened despite yet another attempt on our part to secure steps toward de-escalation in the Black Sea and a halt to attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. But in response, our delegation was told that the Russian leader is furious and wants to continue launching strikes,” Zelenskyy said during his address at the plenary session of the European Political Community summit on Thursday.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy summarized the results of the first day of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

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