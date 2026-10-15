Zelenskyy reported more than 850 Russian "Shaheeds" amid restrictions on Ukraine's defense capabilities

From the early hours of October 14 until Thursday morning, Russia deployed more than 850 “Shahed” attack drones against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the massive attack took place amid artificial restrictions on Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

“In dozens of our cities and communities, emergency services continue to provide assistance, while repair crews and rescue workers are working to address the aftermath of the Russian shelling. In fact, the massive attack by ‘Shaheds’ lasted all day yesterday and throughout the night; there were constant waves, and not a single hour went by without them in our skies. From the start of yesterday until 9 a.m. today, there were already more than 850 ‘Shaheds,’ and this occurred precisely at a time when our defensive capabilities were being artificially restricted. We managed to shoot down some of the “shahids.” But, unfortunately, there were also dozens of hits,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that one of the largest attacks took place against the Kirovohrad region, and there were strikes in Kyiv and the surrounding region, in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Rivne, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Three people were killed in Kropyvnytskyi, and the same number in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

“It is clear that Russia deliberately escalated its attacks after seeing sanctions eased and observing attempts to pressure Ukraine. Russia exploits every such opportunity and must be held accountable for its actions. Strong decisions are needed to end this war. Ukraine needs stable support, and above all, in defending its airspace. We need HONESTY from our partners regarding the war: it is important that everyone in America stands not on the side of the aggressor, but on the side of our efforts to protect lives, end this war, and ensure security,” the President stated.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack overnight on October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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