The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 260 million pounds sterling. It will include more than 1,000 long-range strike drones, some of which are capable of traveling over 1,000 km and striking targets, including military facilities deep behind enemy lines.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to announce the new aid during a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin on November 19.

Drones for striking military targets deep behind enemy lines.

According to the British government, Ukraine will receive strike drones capable of carrying heavy munitions and destroying targets with a single strike.

Specifically, this refers to the ability to strike facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex and other legitimate military targets far from the front lines.

In addition to attack drones, the United Kingdom will manufacture and transfer maritime, reconnaissance, and logistics drones to Ukraine.

The latter are intended to deliver essential supplies to the front lines, including blood and refrigeration equipment for storing medical supplies.

More than 80% of the funds from the new package are planned to be spent in the United Kingdom, specifically on contracts for small and medium-sized businesses in Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.

Britain is already supplying Ukraine with additional air defense missiles

The British government also reported that following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s October visit to London, deliveries of additional LMM multi-purpose missiles have begun.

These are used, in particular, to counter the jet-powered drones that Russia is using to attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

According to British estimates, thanks to these deliveries and support from other partners, Ukraine is currently shooting down about 70% of jet-powered drones, whereas in early September that figure was approximately 30%.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasized that Russian strikes on energy infrastructure will not force allies to abandon their support for Ukraine.

“By leaving millions of Ukrainians without heat in the freezing cold, Putin will not win this war. It will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine,” he said.

British companies will gain access to Ukrainian military technologies

Separately, the British government announced that 12 UK defense companies have gained access to the Ukrainian platform Avengers AI Labs.

This is the result of an agreement between the leaders of the two countries reached in August.

The platform uses real-world battlefield data collected by thousands of daytime cameras and infrared sensors to train artificial intelligence models.

A total of 92 companies applied to participate in the program. Following the selection process, 12 British defense companies were granted access to the data.

This is stated in a press release from the UK government.



Germany will provide Ukraine with radars for the new Freya air defense system.

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with essential energy equipment amid the threat of new Russian attacks—Zelenskyy

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