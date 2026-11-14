The European Defense Innovation Forum in The Hague is expanding

Following the second European Defense Innovation Forum (EDIF) in The Hague, the organizers plan to expand the event to a week-long format. The program is set to include demonstrations of defense technologies on land and at sea, as well as a hackathon for young engineers.

EDIF organizer Valery Motylov shared this information in an exclusive interview with a Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

“First of all, I would like to note that this year, up to 10 memorandums of cooperation were signed involving Ukrainian companies and European and international defense associations. We are growing: the exhibition and the forum itself have tripled in scale compared to last year. The day before the forum’s official opening, we organized a demonstration day during which Ukrainian manufacturers presented their products to representatives of the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the Dutch defense-industrial complex, and military personnel. Next year, we plan to make the event even larger. We want to create a platform where Ukrainian, Dutch, and other European manufacturers can showcase their developments and products both on land and at sea. We also plan for it to last an entire week. In addition, we want to hold a hackathon during which young engineers and developers can collaborate to find and propose innovative solutions for the defense industry and the IT sector,” he said.

According to the organizer, Ukraine’s experience in developing and applying defense technologies is attracting increasing interest from European manufacturers, as Ukrainian companies have direct feedback from the front lines and can quickly refine their systems in response to changes on the battlefield. Cooperation with European partners makes it possible not only to develop joint technology projects but also to strengthen defense capabilities.

“The main motivation for our team, which launched the forum, was Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and the need to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the necessary equipment and technological solutions. Our main goal is to ensure an uninterrupted supply of all necessary equipment and products for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which today, above all, save people’s lives,” he emphasized.

Motilov also noted that during the forum, he spoke with many Dutch and European manufacturers, including companies from the United Kingdom and Latvia. According to him, partners are attracted by Ukrainian developers’ focus on practical results and quick decision-making.

“Ukrainian manufacturers don’t start with lengthy discussions and numerous meetings—they immediately get down to solving specific problems. We don’t have time for long meetings. We’re highly motivated and focused on results,” says the EDIF organizer.

He notes that one of the main advantages of Ukrainian companies is direct feedback from the front lines. This allows them to quickly identify system shortcomings, improve them, and adapt them to new operating conditions. The speaker believes that this experience could also be useful for other European countries.

He also noted that “the innovation cycle in Ukraine is very short: we are developing, but at the same time, the enemy’s systems are also evolving. For every means of action, a countermeasure emerges. Therefore, it is important for European companies to receive up-to-date information directly from the battlefield from military personnel and to constantly take it into account when modernizing their systems.”

Commenting on the growing interest of NATO and European partners in Ukrainian expertise, Motylov emphasized that Ukraine continues to need assistance to defend its airspace. At the same time, joint work on defense technologies makes it possible to combine support for Ukraine with the use of its practical experience to strengthen the security of partners.

“We are grateful to our partners for their assistance, particularly the Netherlands, which is one of the leading countries in terms of the volume of support provided to our Armed Forces through funding and equipment. We are working together to develop systems that will help defend our skies and neutralize enemy weapons as effectively as possible,” Motylov emphasized.

Source: Ukrinform

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense revealed the scale of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

The Ukrainian MilTech company “Wild Hornets” demonstrated the results of its “small-scale air defense” unit, known as “Night Hornets.” Test pilots have already destroyed 36 enemy aerial targets, primarily using remotely controlled interceptor drones.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense certified and authorized the use of “Nebokray” mobile workshops by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The system is designed for the repair and maintenance of drones.

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