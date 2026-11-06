U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth has authorized the National Guard to use military and specialized equipment in Washington, D.C. This includes, in particular, boats, several dozen police cars, armored Humvee off-road vehicles, and military trucks.

It is noted that these measures, which will remain in effect until the end of the year, will strengthen the military presence in the U.S. capital. National Guard members will use this equipment during police operations against drug dealers and members of criminal groups. However, they are not authorized to independently pursue or detain suspects.

Boats will patrol the Anacostia River in southeast Washington and provide perimeter security during police operations.

However, the memo does not explain why the administration decided to increase the military presence at this particular time.

Trump first deployed the National Guard to Washington in August 2025, declaring a state of emergency in the capital due to crime. Since then, the mission has been extended several times. It is now expected to last until the inauguration of the next president in January 2029.

The number of troops in the capital reached approximately 5,000 this summer. National Guard members patrol the city and are authorized to carry weapons, but they cannot perform most law enforcement functions, including making arrests.

According to Pentagon estimates, the National Guard deployment will cost about $1.4 billion by the end of 2028.

The military presence is causing concern among local authorities. According to Politico, at a city council hearing on Thursday, community representatives stated that National Guard patrols are creating an atmosphere of intimidation in the capital’s neighborhoods.

Politico reports this, citing an internal memo obtained by the publication.

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