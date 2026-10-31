Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there has been no real progress in relations between Moscow and Washington.

According to him, Russia sees no signs of a thaw in relations with the United States, despite the Kremlin’s expectations following Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Lavrov complained that the Trump administration is continuing the restrictions imposed during the tenure of former President Joe Biden and is also imposing new sanctions against the Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

According to the Russian foreign minister, fundamental issues in relations between the two countries remain unresolved, and the pressure of sanctions on Moscow shows no sign of easing.

“In practice, no real progress has been seen so far in relations with the U.S. We should not harbor any illusions about agreements on diesel fuel,” Lavrov said.

Source: Stern

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EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed no willingness whatsoever to engage in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the U.S.

The organizers of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, canceled the group photo after representatives from several countries refused to be photographed alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

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