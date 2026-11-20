The Norwegian government plans to purchase air defense missiles worth approximately 22 billion kroner (over 2 billion euros). They are intended to protect air bases, critical infrastructure, and military facilities from airborne threats.

The new missiles will be compatible with NASAMS ground-based launchers. They are designed to intercept attack and reconnaissance drones, military aircraft, and helicopters at various ranges.

The procurement includes three types of missiles: the short-range AIM-9X, the medium-range AMRAAM 120C, and the extended-range AMRAAM Extended Range (ER).

The new air defense systems are intended to protect Erland Air Base, the base in Evenes, critical infrastructure, allied reception areas, and the Norwegian Army.

Norwegian Defense Minister Ture O. Sandvik emphasized that the decision to make the purchase was made, in part, based on Ukraine’s experience. According to him, Norway must not only increase its missile stockpiles but also ensure it has systems with a variety of capabilities.

In addition to replenishing its arsenals, the country plans to replace obsolete missiles and replace those previously transferred to Ukraine.

Source: Norwegian government.

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