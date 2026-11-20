The incident occurred on November 20 in the southeastern part of the country, near the Nova Demba military training ground, where large-scale exercises involving European military forces—including British units—are underway. The missile fell during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to the publication, the Russian aerial object crashed approximately 45 km from the border with Ukraine. The incident occurred amid reports of Russian missiles and drones violating Polish airspace.

The missile’s crash site drew particular attention. The “Coalition-2026” international military exercises have been taking place at the Nova Demba training ground since November 9, involving about 2,800 military personnel from 11 European countries.

During the exercises, the military is practicing the coordination of multinational forces that could potentially be deployed to ensure Ukraine’s security after the war ends.

In particular, participants are training to conduct joint operations, deploy military equipment, coordinate the actions of units from different countries, and counter drones.

Earlier, Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz reported that two missiles and a jet-powered drone fell on Polish territory during the Russian attack. The Polish side identified one of the missiles as a Russian Kh-101.

However, there is no official information indicating that the Russian missile was deliberately aimed at the military training ground. There are also no reports of casualties among the exercise participants.

Source: The Telegraph

Following the violation of Poland’s airspace, Tusk stated that difficult months lie ahead.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting in response to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violation during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tusk said.

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