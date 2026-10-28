Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed that African airlines begin flying to Russia, stating that this would contribute to the development of the tourism industry.

“This will serve as an additional stimulus for the development of tourism,” Putin said.

The Russian president’s proposal calls for expanding air service between Russia and African countries. At the same time, Putin did not specify which airlines might launch flights, from which countries they would operate, or whether the parties had reached any specific agreements.

The initiative came amid Moscow’s efforts to develop cooperation with African nations in the economic, humanitarian, and tourism sectors.

During the summit, the Russian dictator also promised African leaders to “create a multipolar world.” At the same time, he acknowledged that this process is “difficult.”

Thus, during the “Russia–Africa” forum, Putin raised the issues of both expanding air service and shaping a new international order. However, he did not provide specific details regarding potential flights or practical steps to implement the initiatives he outlined.

He made these remarks during the “Russia–Africa” Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is hosting dozens of African leaders in Moscow to deepen ties with countries on the continent and strengthen Russia’s influence. Africa’s importance to Moscow has grown since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

As a reminder, Russia has stepped up its search for mercenaries in African countries, particularly in Zimbabwe and Burundi. According to Bloomberg, citing a presentation by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, Moscow is attempting to recruit people from countries with weak democratic institutions and limited press freedom.

Citizens of African countries who fought on Russia’s side and were taken prisoner by Ukraine appealed to participants at the “Russia–Africa” summit in Moscow. They are asking for help in returning home. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, citizens of 18 African countries have been taken prisoner by Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, but Russia has yet to return a single foreign prisoner of war as part of an exchange.

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